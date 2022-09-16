KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There is still time to catch some live music on the Square.

Every Tuesday until October, enjoy some live Jazz music with various bands that are well known around town. There are two more Jazz concerts you can still see. On Tuesday, September 20 you can see Shawn Turner and Pinky Ring and on Tuesday, September 27, wrap up the series with John Hamar.

If Jazz music is not your favorite type of music well then you are in luck. Market Square holds a variety concert on the third Thursday of every month. You can still see one more show on Thursday, October 20 with Joe Lasher. Head over to the City of Knoxville’s website for weather updates and show cancelations.

Kyndra Brewer, Special Events Director with the City of Knoxville, says they are already gearing up for the Spooky and Holiday season. She says it won’t be long before Downtown Knoxville is full of Fall and Winter décor.

For more information on upcoming events, visit their website.