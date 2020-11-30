Stock up on seasonal decor with Scruffy City Lettering and Signs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Scruffy City Lettering and Signs provides the charm of personalization to signs throughout your home, on your wedding day or even personalized gifts!

During the holiday season, Erin Albright, founder of Scruffy City Lettering & Signs, is offering DIY kits, holiday ornaments and workshops to get beautiful designs laced with the magic of Christmas.

To order a personalized DIY Kit, custom signs and event decor, contact Albright at (865) 455-3887 or via e-mail at scruffycityletters@gmail.com.

