KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local business is bringing the holiday ‘spirits.’

Give the gift of fun, flavor, and flare this on Christmas Day. Lulu Liquor Cakes creates personalized sweets infused with liquor for that extra touch.

With an abundance of flavors, Lulu Liquor Cakes has something for every taste bud. Their new holiday flavors range from Cherry Bourbon, Pecan Pie, Cranberry Ginger, and more.

You can fill up every stocking with these small jars of cake. Although they specialize in liquor, you can request special orders without alcohol.

If you are needing to test these cakes out before the holiday season, you can do so at their 1st Annual Ladies’ Night on Wednesday, November 30 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Drinks and light appetizers will be provided.

For more information and to place an order, visit their website.