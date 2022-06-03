KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The summer heat is nice, only when it is outside.

USA Insulation is here to help you make sure your house stays cool and fresh this summer. Statistics have shown this summer is hotter and muggier than usual, and the more the HVAC system is being used, the higher your bills are becoming.

Carrie Griggs, owner, stopped in to share what makes them so unique and how they can help you.

USA Insulation used foam to keep your walls cooler. They inject foam from the outside of your home and can even do this on existing homes without having to tear walls down. This allows you to stay cool while also not breaking the bank. Right now, they are offering an early bird discount for just 500 dollars. Griggs says it is important to install now before the summer heat takes over.

Griggs says the older the home, the more you will save. She says, customers are seeing savings from 50 to 200 dollars per month with this foam insulation.

At the end of the day, it is about a quality of life.

USA Insulation turns warm homes into comfortable homes. Visit their website to schedule a free consultation today.

