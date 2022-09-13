KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Library welcomes the community to experience Storybook Trails, walking exhibits that allows children to read a new book while exploring the outdoors.

A book is a journey within itself but now East Tennessee can experience reading while strolling through one of the many gorgeous parks located in Knoxville. This Friday will launch the first Storybook Trail, where a single page from a children’s book is placed at differing intervals so that you will read a page at a time as your walk along the trail. The initial storybook trail will feature the children’s novel “Your Voice is a Trumpet” written by Country music legend Jimmie Allen with multiple additional trails opening up throughout the fall.

For more information visit the Knox County Library website.