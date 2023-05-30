KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 6th annual Flatwater Tales Storytelling Festival will be at the Historic Grove Theater in Oak Ridge this weekend. The event will run from Friday, June 2nd to Saturday, June 3rd. Performances are at 7 PM on June 2 and at 10 AM, 2 PM, and 7 PM on Saturday, June 3.

There will also be a few workshops to enjoy. On Thursday, June 1st, Lyn Ford will lead a 3-hour workshop, “COLLECTING FAMILY STORIES: Gathering and Creating Spoken and Written Narratives for Your Personal Story Box.” That will be from 12:30 to 3:30 at the UT Arboretum Auditorium in Oak Ridge.

The fun continues into Friday, June 2nd, as Robert Jones leads a workshop called, “Celebrating Diversity: Using Music and Stories to Build Bridges.” That event will teach participants how to use stories/songs to community across artistic platforms and cultures. It will be from 9:30 to 12:30 pm at UT Arboretum. The storyteller, Robert Junes, has opened for BB King, Bonnie Raitt, and Taj Mahal.

On Friday, June 2, Robert Jones will headline with a feature presentation, “American History Through Music.” And on Saturday night, June 3, Bil Lepp will perform an Oak Ridge-themed story, “I Guess Ol’ John Wasn’t Crazy After All: John Hendrix, the Prophet of Oak Ridge.”

To learn more about Thursday, Friday, and Saturday’s festivities, check out the Flatwater Tales Storytelling website.