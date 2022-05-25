KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you have a passion for spoken word and literature, this is for you.

The 5th Annual Flatwater Tales Storytelling Festival is gearing back up for a day full of stories ranging from many different genres. On June 3 and 4 get out and enjoy three nationally recognized storytellers at the Historic Grove Theater in Oak Ridge. Tickets for both days are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

On Saturday, children storytelling will be featured for a special family event.

The festival was born out of the inspiration behind the National Storytellers Festival in Jonesborough. Now, East Tennessee will get the opportunity to hear from nationally recognized storytellers and artists.

The History Channel host of Man vs. History, Bil Lepp, will be featured as one of the storytellers.

For more information and a full schedule, visit their website and Facebook page.