KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Brian Gabriel Canever is a Knoxville-based storyteller who recently published his first collection of stories, “Big Head on the Block.” The stories touch on childhood dreams, grown-up regrets, nostalgia, purpose, and more.

All of these stories were published in early, unedited forms online in Canever’s ‘Substack Newsletter’, “Storytime with Big Head,” where he tells the stories for other daydreamers, nostalgics, and eccentrics who want to laugh, cry, think, and know they’re not alone in the world.

Canever touches on balancing a creative life with family, work, and other responsibilities, and even has a story in the book called “Jobs We Could Choose Instead” about reconnecting with our childhood dreams and not settling for boring lives and careers, even as our dreams change. Also, Knoxville plays a big role in his stories, as he is Tennessee graduate, and he makes sure to note on the humor in our lives and how that brings so many stories to light!

It’s narrative that will keep you glued to the pages in so much heights of depth.

For more information, just visit his website!