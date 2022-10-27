All-male A Capella group, Straight No Chaser brings their 25th Anniversary Celebration Tour to the Tennessee Theatre this Friday. With so much music under their belts, there are sure to be many hits that are played.

Steven Morgan sat down with Tala to talk about what people can expect for Friday’s show with a hint at the possibility of Rocky Top being played just for Vols fans.

A new album is also in the works and will have some songs played during the performance Friday. There is so much that you can expect and look forward to.

To buy tickets, you can visit the Tennessee Theatre’s website, and to keep up to date with all things Straight No Chaser, you can check out their website as well.