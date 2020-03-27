Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: COVID-19 cases swell to 1,203
Street Hope Tennessee offers free webinars on the prevention of human trafficking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Street Hope Tennessee is a local non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children in East Tennessee through awareness, prevention and restoration.

During the coronoavirus pandemic, more children are at home using technology, which can make them a target to predators on the internet.

Street Hope Tennessee is offering a free, online training which teaches children how to be safe online, what can happen when they’re not using the internet safely and how to get out of a situation if they find themselves being extorted.

These online webinars will kick off with a couple of parent-only sessions on Monday, March 30 at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. The Youth training sessions will take place over a four-part series beginning on Tuesday, March 31 through April 3 beginning at 1 p.m.

Street Hope Tennessee believes in the value of these trainings to protect our children from the dangers of the internet.

For more information on the mission of Street Hope Tennessee, and how to get involved with these internet safety trainings, check out their website or contact CEO Devin Payne at (865) 679- 7252.

