KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – May 6th-8th Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center will turn into a car-lovers paradise at the National Street Rod Association kicks off their south nationals.

The National Street Rod Association will take over Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center this weekend May 6th through the 8th for their 48th annual Street Rod Nationals South, the regions largest street rod, muscle car and custom truck and car show. With nearly 1,500 specialty vehicle in attendance, this event will be a gearheads dream with trade shows and vendors from across the region.

The National Street Rod Association also takes great pride in using their platform and events to showcase local artisans, offering a “Women’s World” section at the Street Rod Nationals South that will feature crafts from East Tennessee’s talented local artists.

For more information on the event visit the National Street Rod Association event page. For more information on your local Street Rod Association chapter visit their Facebook Page.