KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local organization is ensuring your are physically and mentally taken care of during the effects of cancer.

On Wednesday, August 24 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. join a program geared towards stress management and resiliency for those affected by cancer. Individuals and caregivers are invited to hear from Dr. Rocio Huet for a free seminar on tips and tools to live life more at ease.

This seminar is free and offered in person or virtually. Register now for your seat.

This seminar is put on by the Cancer Support Community Center of East Tennessee. They serve all ages of those affected by cancer with tools, resources, and services.

For more information and how to get involved with the organization, visit their website.