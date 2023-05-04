KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Be prepared and know the signs if and when you might be presented with someone having a stroke.

The month of May marks National Stroke Awareness Month and the experts are making sure you are equipped.

Stroke is the number 5 leading cause of death and number 1 cause of disability. Experts and medical professionals are hoping to educate and bring awareness to a neurological episode that affects 25 percent of the world’s population.

The American Stroke Association, which is in conjunction with the American Heart Organization, is breaking down the signs and symptoms as well as treatment for those who might be affected.

The acronym, F.A.S.T., was created to act promptly and correctly.

Face Drooping – Look for signs of facial gesture difficulties. Typically on side of the face will start to droop. Ask the person to smile, and if they cannot, that is a good indication they are suffering from a stroke.

Arm Weakness – Ask the person to raise both arms above their head. Most people will develop weak arms and cannot move them easily.

Speech – Slurred dialogue can happen and easily spoken words and sentences might not be spoken well. Examples to ask them to repeat back are “The dog chased after the cat,” and “The sky is blue.”

Time to call 9-1-1 – If a person shows any of these signs, act quickly and call for help.

To prevent further damage or even death, act quickly when assessing a person who might be having a stroke. For more information and causes, visit the AHA’s website.