KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Help local children start the school year off right with an abundance of supplies.

The Salvation Army are back for their 3rd Annual Stuff The Bus effort. This is a national initiative and is also taking place here in East Tennessee.

On Saturday, July 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter off 1414 Parkway, many are encouraged to bring new school supplies for the new school year.

Rashad and Melissa Poole, Lieutenant’s serving the Salvation Army of Sevier and Cocke County, are excited to be leading the way in this mission. Happy 1 month to the newlyweds! They both agree that a child’s confidence is greatly affected when a he or she is prepared with all of the necessary items to succeed. Due to inflation and the economic impact our world is facing today, the Salvation Army wants to make sure a parent never has to opt out of not buying school supplies for their children.

For more information and a list of donation items needed, visit their website.