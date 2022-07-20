KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Chef Scott Whittaker, the Smoky Mountain Chef shares his recipes for Stuffed Summer Avocados and Chimichurri Beef Street Tacos.

When the hot summer months hit our minds go to cooking out with friends and family. Chef Scott Whittaker gives us a new spin on easy to prepare dishes that will suit even the pickiest of eaters. We start with Stuffed Summer Avocados by cutting an avocado in half and removing the pit. Using a pearling utensil to create small avocado balls and using the avocado shell as a bowl, add mozzarella and cherry tomatoes. Add a drizzle of olive oil and balsamic vinegar then a sprinkle of salt and pepper and this cooling summer time dish is ready to go.

Follow it up with Chimichurri Beef Street Tacos using spare ribs. Grill the spare ribs to your liking and slice thin, while it rests fry up some tortillas and start making your chimichurri. Combine all three with a sprinkle of goat cheese and these delicious tacos are ready to share with a hungry audience.

For more recipes visit Chef Scott Whittaker’s Facebook page.