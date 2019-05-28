Style and Beauty

Model Victoria Henley previews collection for Anderson County Fashion Week

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 04:18 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 04:18 PM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Model Victoria Henley joined us to preview her collection for Anderson County Fashion Week, hosted by The Stair Agency. The model and designer shared more about her unique collection for the show and what inspires her designs.

Get tickets for Anderson County Fashion Week here. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center