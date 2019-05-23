The Stair Agency previews Anderson Co. Fashion Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Stair Agency joined us for a preview of Anderson Co. Fashion Week. The event is being held May 29 - June 1 in downtown Clinton.
Find more details here.
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Motorcycle goes down embankment on 'The Dragon' in Blount County
- 4 unoccupied campers burn at Walland RV resort
- East Tennesseans honor sacrifice, service of fallen military members on Memorial Day
- Memorial Day: A time to think about where we are and how we got here
- South-Doyle High School's Army Junior ROTC collecting old flags for proper, honorable destruction
- Gold Star Mother remembers Marine son on Memorial Day
- Kidnap suspect arrested in Clay County after week-long manhunt
National News
-
- The Latest: Over 5 million people without power across Ohio
- Trump wishes 'happy Memorial Day' to US, Japanese troops
- The Latest: North Korea worries linger as Trump leaves Japan
- Colorado climber dies after reaching top of Mount Everest
- Trump in Japan: Pomp and tense circumstance
- Texas lawmakers approve safe gun storage program despite NRA
- Endangered Mexican wolves blamed for more livestock deaths