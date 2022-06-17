KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Make a senior citizen smile in your life.

Send Senior Citizens Love was founded in 2019 by Ashley Lynch. She says she created her business as a way to keep her grandparent’s legacy remain while also bringing joy to seniors who might not have many around them.

The non-profit sends subscription boxes full of fun and necessary items for seniors to enjoy. Boxes come with sugar-free candy, candles, fuzzy socks, and even a craft game to keep busy. Each month, Ashley creates a new box and updates her products.

What started as a letter delivery service has now expanded and serves not just the East Tennessee community, but the world. Ashley says she has received correspondence from Japan and other countries.

Christmas time is a busy time for the organization. Mercedes Benz of Knoxville donates 2 vans and helps deliver special packages to various nursing homes around the area.

Ashley is always accepting donations to go towards her subscription box products. She says if you live in East Tennessee, she is happy to hand-delivery. Orders out of the region will have their boxes mailed.

For more information and support Send Senior Citizens Love, visit their website.