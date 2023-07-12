MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — We are in the summer months and boating is on everyone’s mind, but have you ever thought it would go back to helping those in need?

Premium boating company, MasterCraft and St. Jude’s Hospital are partnering together to raise funds and awareness for the comprehensive cancer center in Memphis.

“Surf to Save Lives” will run until Sunday, October 1 with the opportunity to spend time on the water in efforts to raise money.

MasterCraft will donate one dollar for every minute you spend on the water. Track your time on the waves through their app and start today. Any activity counts including tubing, water surfing, wakeboarding, and more.

Professional wakeboarder and TV Host, Alexa Score, is taking part in the partnership and says it comes from a place that hits close to home.

“My partnership with Mastercraft has been super special. I was diagnosed with leukemia when I was 16 years old and doing anything to raise awareness for children living with cancer is near and dear to my heart,” she says.

Score says her life today would not be the same without the life-saving funds that go to help St. Jude’s Hospital. “Without dollars raised and without getting involved I probably wouldn’t be here today,” she adds.

What is better than boating for kids?

MasterCraft, founded in Monroe County, is an industry leader in all things water sports, innovation, and quality. It’s not just about making a premium product. However, they are wanting to be more than just that.

For more information and to start tracking your water fun, download the app.