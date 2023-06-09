KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Shop all things summer until you drop at a Knoxville boutique event.

Apricot Lane in the Western Plaza Shopping Center will be unveiling their new summer fashion line on Thursday, June 15. The event will feature a wine sommelier expert who will be offering free tastings that pair well with the summer heat.

With over 100 locations nationwide, Knoxville opened their boutique in June 2022. They are currently celebrating their first anniversary with you and hope you can stop by to share all the excitement.

The boutique caters to women of all ages and is ready to help you look and feel your best.

Owner, Liz Hicks, is focused on styling ladies in a comfortable and relaxed environment ensuring the perfect outfits are found.

“Our trained stylists will always welcome you into the store and greet you with a smile. You will be helped in any way we can from finding you the perfect event dress to restocking your closet with basics,” she says.

One of the many looks in their Summer Collection will help you wear your gameday orange loud and proud.

For more information and to shop for summer looks, visit their website and Instagram page.