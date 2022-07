KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to making sure you are staying up to date on summer must-haves there is no better source than Valerie Greenberg.

From ways to take care of your skin during the hot and sunny summer months to making sure you are finding the best accommodations for a family vacation, Valerie Greenberg wants to make sure that you and your family are prepared to beat the heat.

For more information visit the Tips on TV website