KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the summer activities roll in, blood donations are becoming more scarce than ever before.

Medic Regional Blood Center is a vital resource and site for all blood donations in the Southeast Tennessee and Kentucky region.

Over 6 million people in the U.S. donate blood every year, and while that number has remained consistent, other factors might cause a decrease in donations. The summer season is a time when blood donations are not at the top of most people’s lists.

From the warmer weather, holidays, vacations, and more, there might not be enough time to consider this life-saving measure during a busy time. Now more than ever, Medic is needing your help.

From Monday, May 22 to Friday, May 26 join in on their annual “Parrot Head Week.”

Those who donate blood will receive a special edition T-shirt as well as the chance to win prizes from Margaritaville, Texas Roadhouse, Salsaritas, and more. Click here to find a participating donation site near you.

The summer is a crucial time to ensure that blood banks are stocked. Due to summer activities, accidents and other traumas are more prone to happen. Medic is hoping you can help keep them afloat during Memorial Day, Labor Day, Independence Day, and other major summer holidays.

For more information and to find out if you are eligible for blood donation, visit their website or give them a call at 865-524-3074.