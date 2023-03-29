SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Ensure your kids are getting out and active just in time for summer break.

The Boys and Girl’s Club of the Smoky Mountains serve over 1700 school aged kids between the ages of five to seventeen.

The club has five facilities in Sevier County that specialize in providing quality programs in creative arts, health & physical fitness, education and more. They do this also by maintaining at an affordable and cost effective price for those who needs these programs most.

They are currently enrolling for their summer programs that will run Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. Your child will be provided breakfast, lunch and a snack throughout the day.

Past summer programs include field trips, swimming, movies and science labs.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains CEO, Mark Ross, says they are fortunate enough to accomplish their mission well is due to the “tremendous volunteer support” they rceive.

For more information and to get involved, visit their website.