KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Union County Sheriff's Department deputies cheated on training exams for two years, according to an audit by the state Comptroller and the state's officer training commission.

Both the Comptroller and the POST Commission found that an answer key was being used by officers in 2017 and 2018 to complete the assessment, and that the training officer reset the assessment multiple times for officers allowing them to eventually select the correct answers to questions.