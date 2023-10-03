ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Whether you need a quick, natural-looking tan for a special event or plan on maintaining a year-round-gorgeous tan, Sun Tan City is the all-in-one destination for all things tanning.

So how about a spray tan for $5? From October 6-8, Sun Tan City will have their Spray for a Cause event benefiting P.U.N.T. (Pediatric Cancer Collaborative of Knoxville).

But wait, there’s more. Sun Tan City now has a new wellness spa at select locations to pair with your tanning experience, or to enjoy all on its own.

The new wellness spa offers customers poly red light therapy to help eliminate acne scars, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, rejuvenate your skin and look years younger. It’s Anti-aging, targets wrinkles and fine lines, tightens and firms the face (a great non-surgical face lift alternative), dramatically reduces blemishes, redness and acne scars, and reduces age spots and hyper-pigmentation on face, hands and neck.

The wellness spa also includes the cocoon fitness pod, which is designed with advanced dual radiant heat & dry air. Includes luxurious features like precious jade gemstones and cooling Himalayan salt facial air. Benefits of the cocoon include weight loss, pain relief, stress reduction, and detoxification.

Lastly, the wellness spa also includes the HydroMassage. The chair that allows users to lay out and be massaged with water helps reduce stress, improvement in pain, depression, fatigue and muscle spasms. In a short amount of time, HydroMassage beds can illicit enhanced feelings of well-being and a decreased state on anxiety.

To learn more about the Spray for a Cause event, the wellness spa or anything else they offer, visit their website.