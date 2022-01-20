KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sundance the kitten from the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley stops by for some snuggles on our Pet of the Week.

If you are looking to bring home a kitten that is full of snuggles, Sundance may be a great fit for you. Although Sundance isnt old enough to be adopted just yet, the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley has many furry friends looking for a forever home. For those of us unable to adopt or foster there are many ways that we can still help this great cause. Volunteer, provide pet supplies, and of course one can always donate to the Animal Medical Fund that provides life-saving medical treatments to animals in need of your help.

For more information on adoption or supporting visit the Human Society of East Tennessee website.