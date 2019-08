KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)--It's still hot out there, so if you are looking for a way to beat the heat how about a nice cold glass of fresh lemonade. Coming up you can get this summer favorite and help out some of our neighbors by participating in the Best Buddies Lemonde Stand and Allie Marcom the president of the UTK Best Buddies Chapter and Rachel Lakos tell us more about he event coming up Saturday, August 24th at 9:00 a.m. in Lenoir City..