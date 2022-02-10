KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If there is anything more anticipated than the big game, food has to be a close second.

Chef Scott stopped by the Living East Tennessee kitchen to help us create some tasty finger-food for your Super Bowl viewing party.

First up, a spin on the famous chicken and waffles will go over very well with your guests.

Chef Scott always has more up his sleeve and created an Italian themed spring roll that will have your mouth watering. The best part about it–anyone can make it!

For more information on Chef Scott and how you can spice up your Super Bowl viewing party snack, give him a call at (865) 245-5522.