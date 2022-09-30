KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The nationally acclaimed band is coming together after a 12 year hiatus.

On Sunday, September 30 and Friday, October 1, Superdrag will be co-headlining the Second Bell Music Festival at Suttree Landing Park.

Superdrag became popular in the early 90s and has performed all over the world. Their hit single, “Sucked Out” earned them top spots on the billboard charts in 1996.

The band has taken a 12-year hiatus with each member pursuing solo careers’. Lead guitarist and vocalist, John Davis, has spent much time in other bands, The Lees of Memory, and more.

The band is excited to join together in their hometown of Knoxville and play their most popular songs this weekend.

For more information and a full lineup on the Second Bell Music Festival, visit their website.