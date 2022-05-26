KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – You might have to wait before starting your next home remodeling project.

Vince Thompson, co-owner of Master Remodelers, came in to speak about the current market decline and what this means.

Due to the post-pandemic effect on the economy and supply chain, many home materials and resources are not currently available. Home remodelers, architects, contractors, and any other similar trades are very busy due to high demand and not enough materials.

Thompson says that the key is to be patient and do your homework on your next project. He wants to ensure that home owners stay updated, educated, and informed on the current supply chain market when deciding to start a remodel.

Him and his co-owner, Dawn, both have taken to the entertainment industry to keep many up to speed. Vince has now created his own podcast, Remodel Cafe, to talk all things home ownership and give expert advice. You can listen on Apple Podcast, Spotify, iHeart, and more.

For more information on Master Remodelers, visit their website.