KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — August officially marks National Black Business Month where communities and individuals are encouraged to support and celebrate black entrepreneurship and creativity.

Damon Rawls had a vision to help black-owned businesses grow and prosper and created Knoxville’s first-ever Black Business Directory.



When Damon first started the directory, he wanted to create a central location where people could find and support black-owned businesses with just a click of a button. It was important for him to build a community of like-minded individuals who were looking to support businesses owned by people of color. Now the directory holds over 200 businesses ready to be supported.

He wanted to provide them with the tools they needed to succeed as well as create a space where they could connect with each other.

The directory can help you find businesses in various industries including restaurants, healthcare, education, salons, legal services, and more.

This site has been successful in helping local, small businesses grow. Damon also offers social media marketing services, which include advertising on Facebook and Instagram, posting videos on YouTube, hosting networking events, and more.

Damon coined the term BuyBlackKnox as a way for people to be a part of this national mission and campaign.

According to Intuit, it is important to support these business owners because you are supporting their overall communities as well. This not only helps the economy, but brings more jobs, advocacy, and awareness to black entrepreneurs and their mission.

It has been reported that black business owners still face many challenges that others in this field. Oftentimes many struggle when finding partners or lenders to work alongside them, and even feel judged or unseen.

Now is the best time to try out new businesses in the Knoxville area that are black-owned. Visit the directory to start searching away.