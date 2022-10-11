KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A fun night out will give back to an organization that cares about you and your health.

The Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee will be hosting their Fall Luncheon on Wednesday, October 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Foundry. Food, drinks, and a fun silent auction will be ready for you. Tickets are 100 dollars.

The night will feature singer/songwriter, Mai Bloomfield, for great entertainment, as well as her personal story behind her personal ties cancer. Executive Director, Beth Hamil, says she is certain many will leave the event feeling inspired and full of hope.

Silent auction items include a free year of car washes from Harper Auto Wash, two night stay at a Townsend cabin, and signed football by UT Football head coach, Josh Heupel.

All ticket sales from the event will go back to support the CSCET and the work they do. Their mission is to provide help, resources, and aid to those affected by cancer. For more information and how you can get involved, visit their website.