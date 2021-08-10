Support for cancer patients and their families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, one America’s most popular festivals which brings tens of thousands of music fans to Tennessee each year, has announced patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend next month.

The festival, which will take place from Sept. 2-5 in Manchester, made the announcement on Tuesday. Patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination upon entry or a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 3 days of first entering Centeroo, the heart of the festival where performances take place. Centeroo will open at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 2.