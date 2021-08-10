Support for cancer patients and their families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A cancer diagnosis is overwhelming – people are thrust into the whirlwind of scans, medical tests, medications, and treatments. There is so much to learn and understand. That’s where the Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee comes in. They have two virtual courses coming up to patients and their families better understand lab results, and how to find healing.
- Understanding Lab Results
Tuesday, August 10 at 1:00 p.m. via Zoom
Karen Gentile, RN, BSN, OCN, Thompson Cancer Survival Center
- The Spirit in Healing
Thursday, August 19 at 2:00 p.m. via Zoom
Rev. Ben Lewis, Jr. Chaplain at UT Cancer Institute