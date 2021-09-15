Support for cancer patients and their loved ones

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – So many people are living with the challenges of cancer, and we are fortunate to have an organization in our community that is here for cancer patients and their family members and loved ones. Each month, the Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee hosts programs to support those who have been impacted by the disease.

On September 30th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. you have an educational workshop on Clinical Trials. Clinical Trial will be presented by Dr. David Chism, oncologist at Thompson Cancer Survival Center. Cancer treatments improve based on evidence found in clinical trials. Dr. Chism will explain the various clinical trials available, how they work and who is eligible to enroll in them. He’ll also discuss the importance of participation within all communities including underrepresented groups.

The Cancer Support Community is also hosting a 4-week mindfulness series coming up that can help folks deal with that stress. Wisdom & Compassion for Challenging Times will take place on Sunday evenings in October and is facilitated by Dr. Dianne Lemieux. It is a proven way to accept yourself, build inner strength and resilience which helps you thrive during challenging times like living with cancer. I do want to say that Mindfulness is a practice, not just a once and done, so attendes will be given homework and will learn how to incorporate this mindfulness tools into their lives.

For anyone who’s interested in these and other programs give the Cancer Support Community a call at (865) 546-4661 or visit their website at CancerSupportET.org.