KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Survivor Fitness Foundation is kicking off its annual “Fitness on the Field” fundraiser, while taking things virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This virtual workout challenges teams to rally together and raise monetary donations for clients at the foundation to celebrate and support cancer survivors in a post-cancer world.

Here’s how to register for the virtual workout, kicking off at 8:30 a.m. sharp, on Saturday, May 16.