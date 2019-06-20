Support the Alzheimer’s Association’s Longest Day Event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – June 21st marks the longest day of the year and coming up you can use those extra hours of sunlight to make a difference.

The Alzheimer’s Association of Eastern Tennessee is teaming up with blaze pizza to help those suffering from the disease right here in our community through an event called The Longest Day!

Best of all, you can help make a difference by ordering pizza for your family at one of the three Blaze Pizza locations in our area. Rebecca Williams and Pamela Milliken tell us more!

For more information you can visit alz.org/thelongestday.