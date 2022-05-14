KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Support an organization that rescues and provides homes for a special breed.

The East Tennessee Bloodhound Rescue has been serving the people and animals of community for quite some time, and now they are helping you get involved too.

On Saturday, May 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. get out and enjoy the Spring Craft Show, put on by the ET Bloodhound Rescue.

From food trucks, local vendors, axe throwing, and more, you will be able to find something the whole family will enjoy. The event is dog friendly and encourages you to bring along you 4-legged friend to get in on the fun. This event is free, however the rescue encourages guests to bring one can of dog food for their pantry.

While partnering with other rescue organizations, they are always ready to be a helping hand to you and your organization.

For more information on the ET Bloodhound rescue and this event, visit their Facebook page.