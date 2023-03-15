KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Did somebody say cookies?

The third annual “Reach for the Peaks” fundraiser kicked off on Saturday, March 4 and will be running until Sunday, March 19 where all are invited to hike with the Southern Appalachian Girl Scouts. Registration is online.

All proceeds going back to support local Girl Scouts and continue their mission to give young girls opportunities for fun and friendship, while fostering the development of leadership skills and self-esteem.

Participants are asked to hike 3.12 miles anywhere of their choosing in honor of “Girl Scouts’ birthday,” or March 12, 1912, when the organization was established.

This is one of the many ways the Girl Scouts are using their skills towards the greater good of their communities’. The Girl Scout Cookie Program® is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world with 53 percent of female business owners are former Girl Scouts.

The girls gain experience in goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

The last weekend to buy cookies will be on Sunday, March 19. Click here to find your nearest Girl Scout Cookie booth.