KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – On Saturday May 7th the Tennessee Smokies will host a charity softball game, a family-fun event to honor our community Veterans, service members, and first responders.

When doors open at 11am on Saturday at smokies stadium, visitors will be welcomed by food, fun, and a double header softball game. Brought to the community by Benchmark Home Loans, this event will feature the USA Patriots amputee softball team playing against a team made up of local veterans and first responders.

For more information visit the Veteran Charity Softball Game event page.