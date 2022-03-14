KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Emory Valley Center’s mission is to enhance the lives of children, adults and families in an environment that promotes independence, dignity and respect.

At the Emory Valley Center they address learning disabilities in an innovative and compassionate way, taking great pride in providing a space for their learners to grow with dignity and respect all the while teaching them to be independent members of society. From early intervention to familial support to workforce development, the Emory Valley Center is here for every step of life’s journey giving many of our loved ones a neighbors a place to feel comfortable calling home.

On April 2nd, 2022 the Emory Valley Center kicks off their 2022 Annual Compassion Fundraiser. This event supports the efforts of the Emory Valley Center throughout the year and is a terrific way for you to get involved with this organization that is so important to the well-being of many East Tennesseans.

For more information visit the Emory Valley Center website.