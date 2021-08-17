Supporting East Tennessee children at the BBQ & Bluegrass Bash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The BBQ & Bluegrass Bash is back in Blount County on Saturday August 28th from 6-9pm at Smithview Pavilion in Maryville!

The BBQ & Bluegrass Bash is a fun-filled, informal evening to benefit CASA of the Tennessee Heartland’s work with abused and neglected children. Come support the kids while enjoying barbeque and live bluegrass featuring the Tennessee Sheiks!

Tickets are available now for $65 per person! Get your tickets at this link! You will be sent a confirmation & thank you from Kindest! You will not receive physical or electronic tickets, just check in at the check in table when you arrive for the event!