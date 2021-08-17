Supporting East Tennessee children at the BBQ & Bluegrass Bash

Living East Tennessee
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The BBQ & Bluegrass Bash is back in Blount County on Saturday August 28th from 6-9pm at Smithview Pavilion in Maryville!

The BBQ & Bluegrass Bash is a fun-filled, informal evening to benefit CASA of the Tennessee Heartland’s work with abused and neglected children. Come support the kids while enjoying barbeque and live bluegrass featuring the Tennessee Sheiks!

Tickets are available now for $65 per person! Get your tickets at this link! You will be sent a confirmation & thank you from Kindest! You will not receive physical or electronic tickets, just check in at the check in table when you arrive for the event!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

10 million pounds of invasive carp removed

Katom on the INC. 5000 2021 List

Biden Administration expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new math and science building at Pellissippi SCC

‘I did not believe any of it’: Man warns others from ICU to protect themselves

More COVID-19 hospitalizations in August; TN National Guard to deploy to hospitals to assist with staffing, bed shortages