Supporting small businesses during the holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Across the U.S. we’ve seen an outpouring of support for struggling small businesses in the era of COVID. The upcoming holidays present another great opportunity for people to show support for their favorite small businesses while checking off their holiday shopping lists. But are small businesses ready to capitalize on the 2020 season?

With so much shopping moving online, businesses need to be prepared. Facebook’s new research found that, prior to the pandemic, only a third of small businesses had a website, let alone e-commerce capabilities. So, Facebook is hoping to help boost the bottom line of many of these mom and pop shops with a new program.

Millennial Money Expert, Stefanie O’Connell explains how consumers can use new Facebook tools to easily find a business, shop small while browsing on Instagram or even simply writing a recommendation on social media to show support for their favorite small businesses. Find out how these tools can help a small business survive and even thrive during the upcoming make-it-or-break-it holiday season.

