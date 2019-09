KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Call us grateful. Chris Blue came back to Living East Tennessee one year after the show's debut and we got to catch up with him about what he's been up to over the past year.

Blue tells us he had a busy year finding his sound and writing music. Now he is ready to share it with all of us -- and we could not be more thrilled to have him perform his brand new release "Ooh La" in the studio. This song captures Blue's signature upbeat outlook and smooth style. You can find it now on all digital music outlets, along with this previous release "Inside Ya."