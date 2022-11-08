KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – What happens when you are cancer free?

Those who have or know someone affected by cancer have the wonderful resource of the Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee. They have been serving the community since the early 90s by providing resources, services, and help to anyone affected.

Beth Hamil, Executive Director, says many who go into remission or become cancer-free do not have a survivorship plan that includes regular check-ins and follow-up visits with the doctor, ways to stay healthy, and more.

On Wednesday, November 16 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. the CSCETN will host a “Cancer Survivorship” seminar. Guest speaker who will lead this discussion is Tara S. Roy who has over 30 years experience in oncology. The seminar will cover the importance of developing a survivorship plan, connecting with your doctor’s post treatment, possible late side effects of treatment and the active role you can take in your future health. This seminar is hosted online.

Hamil says many who have cancer do not stay active since rest is the main task. However, incorporating some physical activity when living with cancer is beneficial and needed.

CSCETN regularly host programs that are timely and effective for those affected by cancer. On Tuesday, November 29 from 12:00-1:30 p.m., Jason Fuller will be leading a discussion on how to “Keep Moving After Diagnosis.”

Fuller, a physical therapist, will discuss what physical activity is best during and after cancer treatment. This program will also be hosted online.

For more information on the CSCETN, visit their website.