SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Supporting the community is of utmost importance to Swaggerty’s Farm, which is why they are excited to be a part of the Bloomin’ BBQ and Bluegrass Festival in Sevierville.



“We’re excited about this event and we look forward to it every year,” Brooke Swaggerty-Huskey said. “It helps kick off the summer season, and it’s always great family fun.”

Sevier County has been home to Swaggerty’s since 1930, and the community is as much a part of their story as their recipes and our traditions. They are showing their appreciation during the festival, happening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 19, and the fun will continue on Saturday May 20 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Swaggerty’s booth will be giving away samples of their breakfast patties and dinner links. Plus they have some games for visitors to play and a raffle.

“We’ll be raffling off a cookout package with an electric smoker, pop-up canopy, camping chairs and coolers,” Swaggerty-Huskey said.

On Friday night, there will be an “Anything Swaggerty’s Farm Sausage” competition for the BBQ teams. The Kansas City Barbecue Society is running the competition and will have a few of their judges as well as celebrity judges for the Anything Swaggerty’s Farm event.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what the teams come up with and what creative ways they’ll use our sausage in their favorite dishes,” Swaggerty-Huskey said.

For more on the local farm and their products, visit Swaggerty’s website.