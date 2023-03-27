KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One local maker is bringing style and necessity to your home.

Aviary Broom Co. creates handmade, traditional and one-of-kind brooms with an added flair.

By using products solely from nature, you can have a piece of the great outdoors always with you indoors.

Amelia Galvas, founder, is happy to be weaving East Tennessee together, although she is not originally from the region. “I have always been an artist, but I’m still unsure if it’s a blessing or a curse,” Galvas jokes.

No matter the size, she can make a broom for any task.

