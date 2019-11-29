Sweet Potato Casserole for your holiday table

Sweet potatoes are a staple of any holiday table. Do you like yours candied? With marshmallows? Or do you prefer a savory sweet potato dish?

If you’re looking for a sweetly satisfying dish, try this sweet potato casserole with streusel topping. It is simple, not overly sweet, and smells like a little slice of heaven for your table.

Sweet Potato Casserole with Streusel Topping



Ingredients:

4 medium sweet potatoes (about 4 cups), cooked and mashed

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon kosher salt (use less if table salt)

3 tablespoons butter, melted

2 eggs, lightly beaten



Streusel topping:

2 tablespoons butter, melted

½ cup light brown sugar

2 tablespoons flour

½ cup chopped pecans

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°. Lightly grease 8×8-inch baking dish.



In a large bowl, combine sweet potatoes, granulated sugar, milk, vanilla, salt and butter. Taste and add additional salt or sugar to taste, if desired. Add eggs and stir well to combine. Transfer to baking dish.



For topping, combine butter, brown sugar, flower, and pecans in a small bowl. Mix until well combined. Spread evenly on top of potatoes.



Bake 35-40 minutes, or until golden.