Sweet sisters, Della and Stella, seeking a forever home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In this week’s pet of the week with the Blount County Animal Center, we’re getting double the love. Della and Stella were found together as strays, and the shelter is hoping they can find a home for both. Volunteers say the sisters are full of energy and love, and need a home with room to run and play.

If you’re looking for puppies, a new litter is available for adoption at the Blount County Animal Center, as well. These puppies had a rough start, with someone abandoning them on the side of the road. Fortunately, they were found and are being well cared for at the shelter.

To see all of the pets available for adoption at the Blount County Animal Center visit the organization’s Facebook page.