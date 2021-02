KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Spring will soon be here and our local birds will again begin their courtship season. Join us as naturalist Stephen Lyn Bales explains bird courtship rituals and habits at this Zoom educational presentation on Thursday, February 11 at 7:00 p.m. Did you know that the male bird claims their territory and attract the attention of female birds with their song quality, attentive behavior and bright plumage?

The program is sponsored by the UT Arboretum Society and the UT Forest Resources AgReseach and Education Center. You’ll learn that female cardinals look for the brightest red males to become their mates. On the date of the program, spring will be just a little over a month away so it’s a great time to learn about our birds.