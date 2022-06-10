KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At home internet has never been more in demand than now.

From online classes, virtual shopping, or streaming your favorite TV shows and movies, you need a reliable, safe, and fast internet connection.

T-Mobile has launched their 5G home internet that now serves over 40 million households nationwide.

Currently in Knoxville, T-Mobile’s at home broadband is servicing 300,000 households for as low as 50 dollars a month. Once you place your order T-Mobile ships it to your home and a technician will be on standby ready to instal.

Anyone with any provider can utilize T-Mobile’s fast and new broadband internet.

For more information and to see if you’re area is eligible, visit their website.